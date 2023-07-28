Almost 100 Ryanair flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport this weekend

Ryanair will be cancelling at least 50 flights at Charleroi that is also sometimes referred to as “Brussels South Airport” on Saturday. Up until now 46 flights have been cancelled on Sunday.

The figures that are updated regularly come from Charleroi Airport’s website.

The cancelled flights include flights to and from Bologna, Napels, Lisbon, Carcassonne, Nîmes, Alicante, Thessaloniki and Bucharest. On Saturday 25 flights to and 25 flights that were due to take off from Charleroi Airport have been cancelled.

46 flights on Sunday have been cancelled. However, this figure could still increase. The flights cancelled include flights to holiday destinations such as Malaga, Venice, Turin, Alicante, Seville and Almeria.

The strike only affects Ryanair flights that are flown by Belgian pilots. The airline’s other flights will go ahead as planned.

Passengers are advised to regularly check the airport’s website. Ryanair is legally obliged to offer customers an alternative flight. If this is not suitable the customer can demand a full refund. During a previous strike in the middle of last month 120 Ryanair flights were cancelled, affecting more than 20,000 passengers.