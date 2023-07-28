Economic growth in Belgium slows to 0.2%

The sector that is responsible for the slowdown is industry. Industry declined by 1% during the second quarter. Meanwhile, the services sector grew by 0.5% and the construction sector grew by 0.1%. Both these sectors made positive contributions to the growth figures.

On an annual basis, Belgian GDP grew by 0.9% in the second quarter. That is also down on annual growth during the first quarter when it stood at 1.3%. This is the lowest growth rate since the beginning of 2021.

The National Bank of Belgum warns that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this flash estimate. Not least because administrative data for June was missing when calculating the figures.