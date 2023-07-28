Economic growth in Belgium slows to 0.2%
Economic growth in Belgium slowed down in the second quarter of the year compared to the first three months of 2023. Gross domestic product - the total of all goods and services produced - rose by 0.2% compared to the first quarter, according to a first flash estimate from the National Bank of Belgium (NBB). During the first quarter, the Belgian economy grew by 0.4 percent.
The sector that is responsible for the slowdown is industry. Industry declined by 1% during the second quarter. Meanwhile, the services sector grew by 0.5% and the construction sector grew by 0.1%. Both these sectors made positive contributions to the growth figures.
On an annual basis, Belgian GDP grew by 0.9% in the second quarter. That is also down on annual growth during the first quarter when it stood at 1.3%. This is the lowest growth rate since the beginning of 2021.
The National Bank of Belgum warns that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this flash estimate. Not least because administrative data for June was missing when calculating the figures.