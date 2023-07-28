First bus with Belgian tourists whose cars were badly damaged by hail in northern Italy arrives in Belgium

VAB’s emergency call centre has been inundated with requests for help in recent days. Under normal circumstances, VAB members are entitled to have their vehicle repaired quickly while they are abroad. However, due to the magnitude of the damage caused by storm the storm this has not not always been feasible.

Several garage owners in the area around Lake Garda had indicated that waiting times for the repair and delivery of new car windows are around 4 weeks. Furthermore, some cars have been so badly damaged that they will be written off.

Replacement vehicles are in very short supply, and many were also damaged in the storm. VAB says that it has received a total of 234 requests for assistance from members whose vehicles suffered storm damage in the Lake Garda region. The first of the damaged cars will be returned to Belgium during the middle of next week.