Inflation remains stable

The most important factor fuelling inflation remains the significant rises in the price of food. In July food inflation stood at 13.23%. However, the pace at which food (and drink) prices are rising has slowed.

Cooking oil, fish, dairy products, bread, grain products and meat have risen sharply in price during the past year. Cooking oil is 14.8% more expensive, dairy products 17.8% dearer while the price of fish is up 12.1% on this time last year.

Meanwhile, bread and grain products have gone up in price by 14.2% and meat by 10.5% compared with what they cost a year ago.