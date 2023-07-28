Son arrested after 74-year-old woman’s remains are found in fridge floating in canal

Earlier this week, a passer-by saw a refrigerator floating on the Albert Canal, a waterway between Antwerp and Liège, near Hermalle-sous-Argenteau. The fridge was pulled to the banks of the canal. Inside the fridge were the arms and the legs of a woman.

The police immediately linked the grizzly find a link to a strange call they had received 10 days earlier, in which an apparently drunk man reported that someone in Hermalle-sous-Argenteau had murdered his mother, cut her into pieces and then put her bodyparts into a refrigerator.

The police visited the drunken caller who told them that he had heard about the woman’s murder from another person who was also under the influence of alcohol. The police went to the woman's flat, but everything seemed fine there. A neighbour told them that the 74-year-old was on holiday in Italy.

After the discovery and identification of the body parts the police immediately tried to trace the woman’s son. He was arrested at Zaventem Airport while trying to fly to South Korea.

The 35-year-old has been charged with murder and having unlawfully disposed of a body. Nothing is known about the possible motive. He is said to have killed his mother on 10 July.