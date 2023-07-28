Video: Girl crosses closed level crossing “people don’t realise that they are risking their lives”

The film is one of many featuring individuals both young and old risking their lives by crossing over railway tracks when level crossing gates are closed. Thomas Baeken of the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel told VRT News that “I have often seen footage like this. Each time I am shocked because people don’t realise that they are endangering their lives”.

"We know from experience that people concentrate on the train that has stopped and forget that other trains could be coming from the other direction. Often fatal incidents occur at clossed level crossings in situations like these."

Thankfully this was not the case here. However, by the same token things could have gone badly wrong.

Mr Baeken told VRT News that Infrabel will continue its campaigns to make the public aware of the dangers posed by crossing over railway tracks at level crossings when the lights are on red or the gates are closed.