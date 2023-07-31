40-centimetre corn snake found in somebody’s home in the Bruges area

On Saturday the Bruges fire service received a call from a local resident, who had found a snake in his house that did not belong there. The fire-fighters alerted SOS Reptile to find out more. "The snake was quickly identified as a corn snake, one of the most popular snakes kept in our country," Mario Goes of SOS Reptile says.

"The fire brigade first thought the snake was sick because it displayed a huge lump in its body, but the serpent had really just eaten," Mario laughs. "Species like these love rodents, so I suspect it had just eaten a mouse."

More reports during summer months

During summer, SOS Reptile receives more reports of snakes invading houses. "That's because of the warm weather," Mario continues. "As a result, snakes show up more easily. If a snake escapes in winter, it often doesn't survive, so we don't get any report."

The owner has two more weeks to contact SOS Reptile, after which the snake will be put up for adoption.