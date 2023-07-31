Body in advanced state of decomposition found at former Antwerp youth hostel

The body of a man was found in the former youth hostel on the Eric Sasselaan in Antwerp's Kiel district on Saturday the local public prosecutor's office has confirmed. It was a group of young people who made the shocking discovery. The body was already in an advanced state of decomposition and may have been lying there for some time.

The victim has already been identified as a 35-year-old man. "The public prosecutor has asked an examining magistrate to supervise an autopsy," says Kato Belmans of Antwerp’s public prosecutor's office. "Hopefully a post mortem will shed light on the exact cause of death."

It is possible the man was squatting at the premises. The building has been empty for a long time. It was originally a youth hostel but a school used the building for a while after 2013.