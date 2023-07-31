Fresh search for missing Belgian yields no new results despite use of cadaver dogs
A new search for missing Belgian tourist Céline Cremer in the island of Tasmania (Australia) yielded no fresh results last weekend. The 31-year-old woman from Liège has been missing since mid-June. "We faced very poor weather. Every effort was made to find her," Australian police say.
Police started their search of Philosopher Falls, near the town of Waratah, on Friday and continued on till Sunday. This time police cadaver dogs were also used but all the work yielded no new results. The search teams faced "treacherous weather conditions and difficult terrain" Australian police say.
The new search was staged after police received additional information about Céline Cremer's phone activities last week. An analysis of that data led to a new search area near Philosopher Falls. Drone images in Australian media show the area around the falls as dense forest.
There is little to no hope that Céline is still alive, police said as early as 10 July, “given the bad weather and cool temperatures Céline would have been exposed to since she went missing". At the time Céline disappeared, it was snowing in the area.
She was last seen on 17 June in Waratah, about 10 kilometres from the hike to Philosopher Falls. Her car (pictured) was recovered from a car park at the start of the hike.
There is no talk of additional searches. "When a person remains missing, the case is never closed. We will continue to follow up any new information we receive," police note.