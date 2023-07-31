Fresh search for missing Belgian yields no new results despite use of cadaver dogs

Police started their search of Philosopher Falls, near the town of Waratah, on Friday and continued on till Sunday. This time police cadaver dogs were also used but all the work yielded no new results. The search teams faced "treacherous weather conditions and difficult terrain" Australian police say.

The new search was staged after police received additional information about Céline Cremer's phone activities last week. An analysis of that data led to a new search area near Philosopher Falls. Drone images in Australian media show the area around the falls as dense forest.