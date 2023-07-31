King Boudewijn died 30 years ago (VIDEO)

King Boudewijn had succeeded his father in 1951 at the age of 20 in difficult circumstances. King Leopold III had become embroiled in great controversy as a result of his role during the Second World War and his refusal to leave his people and follow his government to London.

King Boudewijn championed efforts to stop people-trafficking and the sexual exploitation of women and was forced to step down for a day in 1990 when his conscience prevented him from giving royal ascent to legislation legalising abortion.

After his remains were flown back to Belgium he lay in state in the royal palace of Brussels, where hundreds of thousands queued to pay their last respects.