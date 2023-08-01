Bed bugs are one souvenir that you don’t want to bring back with you from your holiday

Although you may not be able to completely rule out the possibility of bed bugs finding their way into your bed, the tips below will make the probability of an infestation occurring a lot less likely.

1. While on holiday:

• Check your bedroom for bed bugs immediately on arrival at your hotel or holiday home. Take the sheets off to check the bed and mattress seams (where bed bugs like to hide). Be on the alert for mold-like spots on the sheets. This may be excrement from bed bugs.

• Do not open your suitcase or backpack on the bed. This will prevent the bugs from having the opportunity to crawl inside.

• Put your suitcase or backpack on a clothes rack or in the bath if there is one. Bed bugs don't like smooth surfaces and don't like surfaces that are coloured white very much.

• Put any used clothes into plastic bags. This will prevent the bed bugs from being able to get into your clothes too easily.

• If you notice a scent that smells like sweet almonds, this may be an indication that there are a lot of bed bugs around. The bugs have glands that give off a sweet almond-like odour.

2. On returning home

• Open your suitcases and travel bags outside, on a white sheet or in the bath so you are able to see clearly whether there are any bed bugs.

• Thoroughly check your bags.

• If you are not 100% reassured after your inspection you should wash all your clothes at a temperature of 60°C or more. Bed bugs are unable to survive at temperatures above 60°C. What if your clothes are not able to be washed at such high temperatures? In this case they need to be put into a freezer for a week.