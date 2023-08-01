Belgian study on coronavirus goes viral due to “completely wrong interpretation” by anti-vaxxers

"Our research set out to check the reliability of a Chinese study that claimed that if certain species of mice were given too high a dosage of the Pfizer vaccine this could result in inflammation of their heart muscles. We injected 14 mice with the vaccine twice in two weeks. Another group of mice were injected with placebos”.

Two days after the mice had been given a second dose the scientists found one of the mice that had been given the Pfizer vaccine dead in its cage. “The animal had developed lymphoma. We found this striking, so we published a report. This provided the impetus for further research," Mr Eens told VRT News.

A few weeks after publication Mr Eens and his colleagues' study went viral as antivaxxers claimed that it was “proof” of the existence of so-called “turbo cancer”.

However, "This is a complete misrepresentation of our findings”, Mr Eens said. “Nowhere in the report did we use that term. We also stressed that there was no evidence of any link with vaccine. We said that there were signs that the mouse could have had had lymph node cancer before it was vaccinated.

Nevertheless, prominent antivaxxers such as the controversial Canadian doctor William Makis shared the Belgian scientists’ work on what was then still Twitter. Dr Makis has often spread fake news about coronavirus vaccines in the past. Dr Makis claimed that the study “proves that mRNA vaccines cause turbo cancer”.