King Filip in Spain for King Boudewijn’s remembrance ceremony

King Boudewijn was not only King Filip’s uncle but was also keen to groom his nephew as his his successor. For this trip to Motril, where King Boudewijn died unexpectedly at his holiday home the king was accompanied by his daughter Eléonore. King Boudewijn was sitting in a garden chair, gazing out at the Mediterranean from a roof terrace, when fate struck.

In the courtyard of Villa Astrida - named after Queen Astrid, King Boudewijn's mother - there is a statue of the late king. It is here King Filip laid a wreath of flowers.

Spain's (former) Queen Sofía welcomed King Filip and Princess Eléonore. The king also visited the museum dedicated to King Boudewijn and Queen Fabiola at Villa Astrida. The museum displays several personal items including the white plastic garden chair in which the king died.

After the visit, King Filip attended a religious ceremony at a local church.