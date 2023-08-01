King Filip in Spain for King Boudewijn’s remembrance ceremony
King Filip travelled to Spain yesterday together with his youngest daughter Eléonore to attend the ceremony of remembrance for his uncle, King Boudewijn. King Boudewijn died of a heart attack at his holiday home in Spain exactly 30 years ago yesterday.
King Boudewijn was not only King Filip’s uncle but was also keen to groom his nephew as his his successor. For this trip to Motril, where King Boudewijn died unexpectedly at his holiday home the king was accompanied by his daughter Eléonore. King Boudewijn was sitting in a garden chair, gazing out at the Mediterranean from a roof terrace, when fate struck.
In the courtyard of Villa Astrida - named after Queen Astrid, King Boudewijn's mother - there is a statue of the late king. It is here King Filip laid a wreath of flowers.
Spain's (former) Queen Sofía welcomed King Filip and Princess Eléonore. The king also visited the museum dedicated to King Boudewijn and Queen Fabiola at Villa Astrida. The museum displays several personal items including the white plastic garden chair in which the king died.
After the visit, King Filip attended a religious ceremony at a local church.
Princess Delphine unveils photos in Ukkel
In Ukkel (Brussels) Princess Delphine, King Albert’s daughter born out of wedlock, opened an exhibition of photos of King Boudewijn. She also laid a wreath at the monarch's statue in front of the Royal Observatory.
The exhibition’s photos – there are about 10 of them - are affixed to the fence of the Royal Observatory and mark the different stages of the king's life, from his early years to his official state portrait.