Major change to parking rules in Antwerp

The aim of the new policy is to steer tourists towards multistorey and underground car parks. Antwerp city council believes the new rules should improve the quality of life in the city centre and prevent visitors from driving endlessly in the city centre searching for a parking space.

The traditional vending machines where you can pay for a parking space will disappear, and you will no longer be able to register your car as a visitor on parking apps either. Exceptions will be made for carers, business owners and people with disabilities. Residents will be able to apply for a 'visitor's pass' that they can hand to guests.

"About a third of street parking spaces are currently occupied by visitors, and this puts excessive pressure on the ease at which you can park your car," explains Antwerp alderman for mobility Koen Kennis (Flemish nationalist/N-VA).