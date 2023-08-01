The Flemish-Brabant “table grape” takes centre stage during the Overijse Grape Festival

Almost a week before the start of the Grape Festival proper, a funfair gets under way on the square in front of Overijse’s Market Hall. Those that fancy a ride on the dodgems or enjoying one of the other attractions can do so from now until Wednesday 30 August.

From Friday 25 until Wednesday 30 August the best of this year’s grape harvest will be on display at the Dru!f Visitors’ centre, opposite the church, on the Waversesteenweg in the centre of Overijse.

From Friday 25 until Wednesday 30 August there will be a series of concerts by big-name Flemish artists at the Market Hall. Our VRT colleague Niels Destadtsbader tops the bill on the opening night.

Without doubt the event that attracts the most visitors is the annual grape procession. The procession that covers around 3 kilometres along the Waversesteenweg into the centre of the village is watched by many thousands of people. By the end of Sunday afternoon, the centre of the village is packed with people enjoying what is a carnival atmosphere in convivial surroundings.

If you live in or near Overijse the festivities provide the ideal opportunity to get to know “the locals” and also to learn something about the history and traditions of your adopted home. Although rather pricey, the quality and taste of the grapes produced in Overijse (and the other municipalities of the Druivenstreek) is simply sublime.