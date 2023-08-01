The Flemish-Brabant “table grape” takes centre stage during the Overijse Grape Festival
From Friday 25 to Wednesday 30 August the annual Grape Festival will be held in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Overijse. At the heart of what is known as the “Druivenstreek” (Grape Region), the people of Overijse are immensely proud of the tradition of growing high-quality grapes in greenhouses in the area.
Although there are now far fewer growers than there were in years gone by the annual grape festival, the highlight of which is a carnival-like Sunday procession in which dozens of local associations take part, forms a focal point in the calendar for many people from Overijse and the neighbouring villages.
The procession, the fun fair and the concerts by the crème de la crème of Flemish performing artists attract many thousands of people to what has become one of the largest events of its kind in Flanders.
The Flemish Brabant “Table Grape”
The term Flemish Brabant table grape (Vlaams Brabantse Tafeldruif) refers to table grapes that have traditionally cultivated by small-scale producers in the Flemish Brabant municipalities of Overijse, Hoeilaart, Huldenberg and Tervuren. The varieties of grape grown are Royal Ribier, Leopold III, Colman, and Muscat. The grapes produced in the region are large and juicy, and the bunches are well-shaped.
The grapes cultivated in Flemish Brabant are grown in heated greenhouses where the temperature is kept between 15°C and 20°C. The grapes are cultivated and picked by hand. They are very sweet and aromatic.
Funfair, concerts and much more
Almost a week before the start of the Grape Festival proper, a funfair gets under way on the square in front of Overijse’s Market Hall. Those that fancy a ride on the dodgems or enjoying one of the other attractions can do so from now until Wednesday 30 August.
From Friday 25 until Wednesday 30 August the best of this year’s grape harvest will be on display at the Dru!f Visitors’ centre, opposite the church, on the Waversesteenweg in the centre of Overijse.
From Friday 25 until Wednesday 30 August there will be a series of concerts by big-name Flemish artists at the Market Hall. Our VRT colleague Niels Destadtsbader tops the bill on the opening night.
Without doubt the event that attracts the most visitors is the annual grape procession. The procession that covers around 3 kilometres along the Waversesteenweg into the centre of the village is watched by many thousands of people. By the end of Sunday afternoon, the centre of the village is packed with people enjoying what is a carnival atmosphere in convivial surroundings.
If you live in or near Overijse the festivities provide the ideal opportunity to get to know “the locals” and also to learn something about the history and traditions of your adopted home. Although rather pricey, the quality and taste of the grapes produced in Overijse (and the other municipalities of the Druivenstreek) is simply sublime.