Tomorrowland: 37 suspected drug dealers arrested, 360 fined for drug possession

Five Belgians, twelve Dutch nationals, three Spaniards, one Portuguese, two Italians, one Pole, three Britons, three Irish, one Romanian, one Moroccan, one Canadian, one Malaysian and two Australian nationals are among the suspected drug dealers arrested. Three of the suspects were arraigned before an examining judge.

Police also stopped 360 festival-goers with user quantities of drugs. Public prosecutors offered all these drug users immediate amicable settlements. Fines varied between 150 and 300 euros: all told, 86,250 euros in fines were meted out. Festival-goers caught with drugs also forfeit their entrance ticket and have to leave the site immediately.

When drug users and drug dealers are caught at the festival site, a set procedure starts. Suspects are transferred to the police village on the festival site and searched. Drugs found are confiscated and tested. If they are found to be highly dangerous, this is also communicated to all festival-goers. Fortunately, no highly dangerous substances were found this year, the public prosecutor's office says.

This year, two people died at the festival, a Tomorrowland employee and a festival-goer from Thailand. Although the cause of death in both cases has yet to be determined, the prosecutor's office suspects that the employee's death was drug-related.

In addition, 181 people were arrested for public drunkenness or causing a nuisance. 99 people were arrested for trying to enter the festival grounds without a ticket.

In addition, police drew up 141 reports, mainly for pickpocketing and theft, ticket scams and vehicles break-ins. 664 motorists received nuisance fines for incorrect parking. 114 cars were towed after being parked in an inconvenient place.

Moreover, 29 taxis were seized, either for recruiting customers outside the provided zones or because the taxi was not legally compliant. Twelve illegal drones were also impounded. Strict rules on the use of drones apply during Tomorrowland to ensure the safety of all visitors.