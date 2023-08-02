Holiday trip especially for snorers

It’s an eye-catching travel deal at travel agent’s De Blauwe Vogel. That's the least you can say about this offer. If you or your partner snores, you can now book a trip especially for snorers. You will then get two hotel rooms instead of one, without having to pay the full price on the second room. There’s also the guarantee of a connecting door between the two rooms.

"For years, we’ve been receiving enquiries from couples with one partner, who is a loud snorer, almost monthly " says travel agent Trudo Carlier. "These are people who sleep separately at home and could never travel together. After all, booking two hotel rooms is expensive, and lying awake all night on holiday is obviously no fun."

The travel agency is doing a try-out in Dubai in March next year. "We have a deal with a hotel to offer a second hotel room for a trifle. So now you pay an extra 300 euros for the second room, instead of double".

It is group travel especially for snorers. "You still get a lot of free time in Dubai, to do what you want on your own, but there are also group activities you can take part in as a couple. You also know that every couple includes at least one loud snorer."