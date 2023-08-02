Met office issues yellow alert: risk of thunderstorms, squalls and flooding

"This morning, a rain zone crosses Belgium. Between 10 and 20 litres of rainfall per square metre may occur in places," says weatherman Bram Verbruggen. "In the south of the country, that could reach 40 litres. That is why a code yellow rain warning is in force in Luxembourg Province until 08:00 on Wednesday."

After the rain, expect downpours that could be torrential in places later today and tomorrow. "Gusts may reach 70 kilometres per hour or even more. A code yellow warning for thunderstorms applies across the country until 09:00 on Thursday."

For storm and water damage for which you need assistance from the fire brigade, you can apply to the e-counter via www.1722.be or call 1722. Call 112 only for situations that are potentially life-threatening.