Some of the best-known Dutch-language artists give free lunchtime concerts in the heart of Brussels

On Tuesday, the Brussels rapper LeBlanc will take centre stage. The organisers, the Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique (AB), won’t reveal who will be Tuesday’s second act. All they will says it that it is “a major surprise act”.

Wednesday will see the popular young female vocalists Pommelien Thijs perform in at the Brussels openair festival for the time. Her upbeat, feel-good repertoire will be followed by some razor-sharp Flemish hip-hop from Ysmé.

Vieze Meisje kick of proceedings on Thursday with a sumptuous blend of pop, performance, humour, and rave. Second up is the singer-songwriter S10.

The final day of the festival on Friday will see two iconic names in Flemish music take to the stage. Friday with two iconic names to ensure an iconic afternoon: Frank Vander linden and Laïs take to our stage.