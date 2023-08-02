Some of the best-known Dutch-language artists give free lunchtime concerts in the heart of Brussels
Each lunchtime from Monday 28 August to Friday 1 September some of the most popular artists that sing in Dutch will be performing in a series of 5 lunchtime concerts. The pleasant surroundings of the Warande Park (the park between the Federal Parliament and the Royal Palace) will be the setting for the concerts all of which are free-of-charge. For more than three decades Boterhammen in het park (Sandwiches in the park) has been a must-see for lovers of Dutch-language music.
The festival attracts a diverse crowd comprising commuters that visit it during their lunchbreak, local people from Brussels and the surrounding area and visitors from elsewhere in Flanders that often combine a visit to one or more of the concerts with a day’s shopping or a visit to one of the capital’s museums.
From 28 August to 1 September the free summer festival Boterhammen in het park takes over the Brussels’ Warande Park, following a couple of years in which the festival had to relocate. The festival says that it gives visitors the opportunity to see (and hear) today’s best Flemish and Dutch-language artists.
Something for everyone
This year’s Boterhammen in het park kicks off on Monday with a performance from the Dutch singer-songwriter Spinvis kicks off Monday. He will perform songs from his latest album Be-Bop-A-Lula.
After Spinvis, visitors to the festival will be able to hear a performance by the Belgian-Rwandan singer Porcelain id who will treats them some fragile lo-fi sounds and raw vocals.
On Tuesday, the Brussels rapper LeBlanc will take centre stage. The organisers, the Brussels concert hall Ancienne Belgique (AB), won’t reveal who will be Tuesday’s second act. All they will says it that it is “a major surprise act”.
Wednesday will see the popular young female vocalists Pommelien Thijs perform in at the Brussels openair festival for the time. Her upbeat, feel-good repertoire will be followed by some razor-sharp Flemish hip-hop from Ysmé.
Vieze Meisje kick of proceedings on Thursday with a sumptuous blend of pop, performance, humour, and rave. Second up is the singer-songwriter S10.
The final day of the festival on Friday will see two iconic names in Flemish music take to the stage. Friday with two iconic names to ensure an iconic afternoon: Frank Vander linden and Laïs take to our stage.