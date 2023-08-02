"Are continued high food prices warranted?"

Test Aankoop has been comparing the prices of more than 3,000 supermarket products every month for more than a year. That research now shows that prices are rising less quickly than a few months ago, which is good news in itself. 15.4 per cent means food inflation is now falling for the fourth time in a row and reaching levels not seen for seven months.

At the same time, Test Aankoop finds it hard to understand that a number of products are getting even more expensive, when you know that raw materials and energy prices have been falling for several months. The organisation reiterates its call for the government to investigate whether unwarranted price increases have occurred. The economy ministry told VRT News the investigation is ongoing but could take several months.

Test Aankoop also hopes that its complaint to the Belgian competition authority will soon yield results and price cuts will soon occur.

Extreme cases

Vegetables in particular have become more expensive over the past year with an average rise of about 33 per cent. Carrots are an extreme case. Consumers are now paying 73 per cent more for than last year. Onions (+58 per cent) and cauliflowers (+29 per cent) also stand out.

Other big price rises have been seen for ketchup (+44 per cent), mustard (+39 per cent), frozen chips (38 per cent) and tomato puree (+35 per cent). Dairy products, such as cheeses and milk, became 18 per cent more expensive on average over the past year and the price of bread rose by 16 per cent on average. However, in this case too the international price for its basic raw materials fell significantly.

Paper products too are among products with a price hike. Toilet paper, kitchen rolls and tissues went up 23 per cent over the past year but had also seen big price increases over the previous year. On average you now pay 59 per cent more than two years ago.

Slowing of inflation?

The only positive trend that Test Aankoop identified this month is a slowing of inflation, prices remain more or less stable compared to last month. The consumers' organisation estimates that a family of two spent an average of 531 euros at the supermarket in July. That is only 1 euro more than for the same cart the previous month, but still 71 euros more than a year ago.