Third edition of Brussels in Bloom honours René Magritte

"This year’s route takes you past eighteen floral installations created by a dozen floral artists," says organiser Adelaïde de Patoul of Brussels Major Events. "This year’s Brussels in Bloom marks the 125th anniversary of the birth of surrealist artist René Magritte."

Hanging and standing sculptures give the city a fresh note at what should be the height of summer.

Damien Overputte is one of the participating florists. He runs a flower shop in the Zuidstraat and has three installations at Brussels in Bloom. "Magritte is so typically Belgian. This was a great opportunity to use him as inspiration," says Damien. "I do prefer working with real flowers, but they have to stay good for a fortnight so we had no choice but to use artificial ones. A florist has to be able to work with all kinds of material!"