Tomorrowland: “security guard incapacitated after Acid stunt”, but celebrated YouTuber denies

Last Friday, YouTuber Acid planned to enter Tomorrowland without a valid ticket. After several attempts, he succeeded, as can be seen in a video he distributed on Monday.

What the video does not show is Vandergunst being removed from the venue by security and police shortly afterwards. This allegedly led to a skirmish that left one of the security guards incapacitated for a while according to Tomorrowland organisers.

"Acid showed himself to be very unruly," says Tomorrowland spokesperson Debby Wilmsen. "He absolutely wanted to break free and used his arms and legs to do so."

How long the employee will not be able to work is not yet clear. Tomorrowland decided not to file a complaint.

Acid’s lawyer has formally denied the allegations on Acid’s behalf: "There was no fracas at all. There was not even any physical contact, so Acid did not have to resist," says lawyer Walter Van Steenbrugge. "They are hallucinating slightly at Tomorrowland."

In a new video, the YouTuber responds to his trip to the festival. Acid explains that he left the festival of his own accord via the exit and was then picked up by the police. "They took me away by van to Wilrijk, where I spent four hours in a cell with other people, who had tried to enter (without a ticket)," he says.