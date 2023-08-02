Why does Antwerp celebrate Mothers’ Day on 15 August?

The Mothers’ Day in the rest of Belgium and dozens of other countries all over the world is in fact an American import. In 1870 a judge from Philadelphia started a campaign for the establishment of a Mothers’ Day. The day was to be one of pacifism and disarmament. However, despite these noble aims the idea didn’t catch on.

It was a different story when Anna Marie Jarvis from West Virginia proposed the establishment of a Mothers’ Day to show mothers just how much they are valued. She held the World’s first ever Mothers’ Day in her home state in 1908. The idea caught on in other states in the US too and in 1914 President Woodrow Wilson decreed that in future the second Sunday in May should be Mothers’ Day.

The American Mothers’ Day soon spread to other countries and by the 1920’s people here were celebrating Mothers’ Day in May on the second Sunday in May as well. Except of course in Antwerp where they had already been celebrating Mothers’ Day on 15 August since 1913.