Can new road tunnels sort congestion in Brussels?

Despite the existence of all this underground infrastructure, traffic in Brussels is still pretty hectic. We have the means to add new tunnels to the existing network, but Brussels stands on swampy ground and for tunnels to be built, sound subsoil is needed. It cannot be done everywhere.

Nowadays a tunnel boring machine is used to dig the new tunnels needed for metro line 3. This machine digs the tunnel, drains the earth and constructs a concrete tube. This is done almost entirely underground and there is no disruption to life above ground. Unfortunately, this cannot be done everywhere, especially not in places where the ground proves too unstable.

New road tunnels are unlikely for several reasons. First of all there is the ginormous construction cost. Moreover, the maintenance of existing tunnels does not come cheaply either!

The price tag for renovating the old Leopold II Tunnel - now Annie Cordy Tunnel - came to 512 million euros. The renovation work was necessary; pieces of concrete were falling from the tunnel ceiling onto the road below posing a danger to the 80,000 cars, which enter Brussels through that tunnel every working day.

The Brussels Mobility Agency is currently renovating many more tunnels in the Belgian and Flemish capital. So if you want new tunnels, apart from the cost of building them, you also need to consider future maintenance costs.