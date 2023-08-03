Considerable increase in passenger numbers leads to increase in turnover at Brussels Airlines

During the first half of the year, Brussels Airlines carried 3.95 million passengers, an increase of 45% compared with the first 6 months of 2022. Meanwhile, the airline’s turnover increased by 253 million euro to 705 million euro.

However, Brussels Airlines still recorded losses totaling 12 million euro for the first half of 2023. This is due in the main to a poor first quarter. During the second quarter (April to June) the airline recorded profits of 31 million euro. More stable fuel prices, increasing demand and higher returns mean that Brussels Airlines is confident that it will be in the black figures when figures are released for 2023 as a whole.

Brussels Airline’s parent company Lufthansa posted a profit of 881 million euro in the second quarter. This compares to profits of 259 million euro for the second quarter last year. Lufthansa expects its third quarter figures to exceeed pre-pandemic levels.