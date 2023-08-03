Dry June and wet July mean fewer mosquitoes, cool spring has kept wasps at bay

The mosquito population is down considerably compared with recent years. The reason for this is the weather. In June it hardly rained all and "Mosquitoes need stagnant water in which to deposit their larvae" the insect expert Peter Berx told VRT News. "The eggs then need a few weeks to develop into a full-fledged mosquito population. This didn’t happen as almost all the puddles had dried up in June."

Mr Berx went on to say that while the current wet spell is good news for the mosquitoes to an extent they are still behind when it comes to reproduction. Furthermore, the recent stormy conditions are not ideal for mosquitoes either.

"The wind blows the small, delicate creatures in all directions and the rain also prevents them from being airborne”.