Dutch minors are being recruited by Antwerp drug gangs

A report in Thursday’s editions of the dailies ‘Gazet van Antwerpen’, ‘De Standaard’ and ‘Het Nieuwsblad” says that this is putting increased pressure on our region’s juvenile detention facilities.

The involvement of Dutch criminals in drugs and violence in Antwerp is not new. However, according to the offices of the Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) and the Flemish Justice Minister Zuhal Demir (Flemish nationalist), in recent years there has been a "sharp increase in the number of minors from the Netherlands that are involved".

The minors being used to carry out attacks as part of the ongoing feud between drug gangs in Antwerp and Mechelen (Antwerp Province) and are also being used to remove drugs from containers at the port of Antwerp. Last year, 8 minors appeared before juvenile magistrates in Antwerp Province to face charges of having carried out attacks using explosives and of having removed drugs from containers at the port of Antwerp. This year at least 5 minors from The Netherlands have faced the same charges.

However, the figures from Antwerp Province don’t give the whole picture as many cases of this nature are dealt with by the East Flanders Judicial Authorities.