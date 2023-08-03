Flemish economy predicted to grow by 1.4% during 2023

For next year Statistiek Vlaanderen forecasts economic growth to increase to 1,7% of GDP thanks to a predicted improvement in the global economy. Industry in particular is expected to benefit from this.

Previous forecasts from Statistiek Vlaanderen had predicted 1.3% economic growth in our region this year. However, the fall in inflation during the early part of the year has served to increase economic growth and the forecast has now been revised upwards.

Business services, construction and the production of equipment such as machines are the motors driving economic growth in Flanders.

The forecast of 1.4% growth for 2023 means that Flanders is forecast to do slight better than the Brussels-Capital Region (1.3% economic growth forecast for 2023) and much better than Wallonia (0.9% growth forecast). If the forecast is correct Flanders will perform better than the average for the EU as whole.

In 2020 the Flemish economy shrank by almost 5% due to the pandemic. The economy recovered strongly in 2021 with a growth figure of 6.7% of GDP. Last year the recovery continued. Despite the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation our egion’s economy grew by 3.3% in 2022.