July was a record month for summer wind energy production in Belgium

There was no shortage of sunshine at the start of the month and this was favorable for the production of solar energy. Later in the month the weather changed with cloud, rain and high winds becoming a regular feature. This was beneficial for the production of wind energy, both at offshore wind farms and at the inland wind turbine sites.

Never before was so much wind energy produced in Belgium during a summer month as in July 2023. 692 gigawatt hours (GWh) were produced by offshore windfarms, up 60% on July 2022. Meanwhile, onshore wind turbines produced 464 GWh of electricity, also up almost 60% on last year.