July was a record month for summer wind energy production in Belgium
There was a peak in wind energy production during July. According to figures from the Belgian electricity grid management company Elia the country’s wind turbines produced 40% more energy in July this year than they did during July 2022. In addition to this and despite the poor weather a remarkable amount of solar energy was also generated in Belgium during last month. In July 2023, wind and solar energy were able to cover 35% of Belgium's electricity needs.
There was no shortage of sunshine at the start of the month and this was favorable for the production of solar energy. Later in the month the weather changed with cloud, rain and high winds becoming a regular feature. This was beneficial for the production of wind energy, both at offshore wind farms and at the inland wind turbine sites.
Never before was so much wind energy produced in Belgium during a summer month as in July 2023. 692 gigawatt hours (GWh) were produced by offshore windfarms, up 60% on July 2022. Meanwhile, onshore wind turbines produced 464 GWh of electricity, also up almost 60% on last year.
Solar energy
Solar energy production too fared well during last month with 905 GWh of solar energy being produced in Belgium in July 2023. This is only slightly down on the 936 GWh produced during July 2022.
Of course, July 2022 was a much sunnier month with heatwave conditions prevailing on several days. 905 GWh is well above the July average for solar energy production during the past 5 years (623 GWh). However, the increase in solar energy production is also due at least in part to the fact that more solar energy production systems are now connected to the Belgian electricity grid in Belgium.