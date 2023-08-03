Sex work in Brussels: how prostitution ended up in the Aarschotstraat

The North District

Prostitution can no longer be found on a large scale in these places today. Nowadays the North District of Brussels, close to the North Station, is the focus of prostitution in the Belgian and Flemish capital.

Even before the North Station was built in 1841, brothels were to be found in this neighbourhood. The atmosphere in many of the inns and theatres of this neighbourhood used to be rather bawdy. There was dancing, singing, drinking and carousing, but people always found time for a little love-making too.

Little by little, these brothels had to make way for the construction of the North Station, which at this time still stood on the Rogierplein. Although the neighbourhood changed as a result of urban planning, prostitution continued to exist here, albeit in a new form in and around the Rogierplein. The railway station led to a lot of to-ing and fro-ing making the station approaches the perfect place for prostitutes to recruit clients. Later, this is an activity that also spread to the boroughs of Sint-Joost and Schaarbeek.

There, in the North District, prostitution occurred behind closed doors. Punters were welcome at ‘carrés’, family homes where the ground floor had been converted into a brothel. Prostitutes left the curtains open and with brightly coloured lights indicated that a certain kind of visitor was welcome. In addition to the ‘carrés’, there were also champagne bars. These were open day and night and visitors were well received.

Window Prostitution

Prostitution has been around forever and for many of those years city authorities have attempted to control it. In recent times city councils have constantly been searching for a balance between keeping prostitution out and tolerating it. In the 1960s and 1970s, for instance, many champagne bars in Sint-Joost had to close down as a result of action by Sint-Joost city council.

These were also the years when window prostitution was on the rise in Belgium. Originally, an invention in Amsterdam, it is tolerated in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland. It first came about when the Amsterdam authorities clamped down on street prostitution. Sex workers rent a window and workspace from a window operator, for a day or part of the day. The sex worker operates independently and negotiates fees and the services provided with the customer.

In Brussels too city administrations wanted more control over sex work, and by allowing window prostitution in the Aarschotstraat, the hope was that sex work could be concentrated in this street and would decline in other neighbourhoods.

But anyone walking around the wider perimeter around the North Station knows that prostitution still exists in several streets in Sint-Joost, but equally near the IJzerplein.

Prostitution has been happening in various forms and streets in Brussels’ North District for a long time, but tolerated window prostitution is a rather recent phenomenon. However, the term ‘tolerated’ needs to be put in context. City and municipal administrations have long been searching to find the right regulations and attitude towards sex workers, whether it is their presence in the street or their statutes and the protection given to sex workers.

Today, apart from in Brussels window prostitution is tolerated in several Flemish cities: in Antwerp in the Seamans’ Quarter, in Ghent, in the ‘Glass Street’ (Pieter Vanderdoncktdoorgang), in Ostend on the ‘Hazegras’ near the railway station, in Deinze along the Kortrijksesteenweg and in Stint-Truiden on the Luikersteenweg, known locally as the 'Chaussée d’Amour'. Window prostitution also occurs on many roads outside built up areas. On the Kortrijksesteenweg between Deinze and Sint-Martens-Latem some 60 windows are said to be operating.