Young Belgian footballer booted out by his club after being convicted by Maltese court
A teenage footballer who convicted by a court in Malta a few weeks ago, has now been shown the door by his club. The 17-year-old was on the books at a professional club here in Belgium and has hopes of making a career as a professional footballer. However, his conviction for offences committed while he was on holiday in Malta with friends have meant that after taking time to examine the case the teenager’s club has decided to show him the door.
Early last month 5 Belgians, including two minors, appeared before a court in Malta on charges of the rape on an underage girl and the assault of the girl’s boyfriend. The Maltese police told VRT News that four of the accused pleaded not guilty, while the fifth (the young footballer) admitted to the assault on the boyfriend. He was given a 1-year suspended prison sentence and allowed to return to Belgium.
After consultations its lawyer, the professional club that the teenager played for decided to terminate his contract. In a statement the club said after having looked into the case thoroughly it had decided to show the teenager the door. He had not been with the club for long.
As a minor is the subject of this article VRT News has not mentioned the name of the football club in order to guarantee his anonymity.