Young Belgian footballer booted out by his club after being convicted by Maltese court

Early last month 5 Belgians, including two minors, appeared before a court in Malta on charges of the rape on an underage girl and the assault of the girl’s boyfriend. The Maltese police told VRT News that four of the accused pleaded not guilty, while the fifth (the young footballer) admitted to the assault on the boyfriend. He was given a 1-year suspended prison sentence and allowed to return to Belgium.

After consultations its lawyer, the professional club that the teenager played for decided to terminate his contract. In a statement the club said after having looked into the case thoroughly it had decided to show the teenager the door. He had not been with the club for long.