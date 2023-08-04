19 Antwerp museums and cultural venues open until 1 am on Saturday night

The Antwerp city fanfare 't Akkoord will give the Museum Night its unofficial kick-off with a performance at the Vleeshuis. Also at the Vleeshuis you will be able to create a nice souvenir of the evening at a 'musical photobooth'.

At the photography museum FOMU you will be able to get yourself photographed in a "Medieval setting".

Meanwhile, at the MAS museum you can get a tattoo from the artist Doe Ta Ni Tattoe.

The Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) that opened last autumn, is celebrating its return to Museum Night with two special tours: an "Instagram tour" and a "Twilight tour. There is also a cocktail bar and follow a live radio broadcast that offers audio description of the works of art for the blind.