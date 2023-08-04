19 Antwerp museums and cultural venues open until 1 am on Saturday night
The seventeenth Museum Night will take place in Antwerp on Saturday evening. Nineteen museums and cultural institutions in the city will remain open until 1 am, after which an afterparty will be held in the MAS museum.
A special Museum Night ticket will allow visitors access to all 19 participating locations. In addition to access to the museums and cultural venues, a host of peripheral activities and guided tours will also take place on Saturday.
Museum Night ticket holders also receive a free Velo (a bicycle share service) day pass. This will make it easier for them to travel between the various museums.
A host of activities
The Antwerp city fanfare 't Akkoord will give the Museum Night its unofficial kick-off with a performance at the Vleeshuis. Also at the Vleeshuis you will be able to create a nice souvenir of the evening at a 'musical photobooth'.
At the photography museum FOMU you will be able to get yourself photographed in a "Medieval setting".
Meanwhile, at the MAS museum you can get a tattoo from the artist Doe Ta Ni Tattoe.
The Royal Museum of Fine Arts (KMSKA) that opened last autumn, is celebrating its return to Museum Night with two special tours: an "Instagram tour" and a "Twilight tour. There is also a cocktail bar and follow a live radio broadcast that offers audio description of the works of art for the blind.
Guided walks and concerts
There are also things to experience outside the museums themselves. For example, the ModeMuseum will be organising guided fashioned-themed walks and small-scale concerts are planned on the Vrijdagmarkt, near to the Plantin-Moretus Museum.
Museum Night concludes with an after-party at the MAS, from 1 to 4 p.m. However, a separate ticket for that will be required to gain access to the after-party.