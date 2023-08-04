Baby abandoned in Brussels launderette has been identified

The woman entered the laundrette on the Kliniekstraat in the Kuregem area of Anderlecht just before 5pm on Saturday 29 July. The baby was in a grey pushchair. After a few moments she left without the baby and headed towards the Brogniezstraat.

Sarah Frederickx of the Brussels South Local Police Service told VRT News that "On Saturday we received a call from a local resident. On arrival we saw that a very young child of just three months had been left behind at the launderette. The baby was lying in a pushchair”.

"In the meantime, we have analysed footage from the cameras in the vicinity of the laundrette and we saw a woman with a pushchair enter. Shortly afterwards she ran away”.

On Thursday, at the request of the Brussels Judicial Authorities the police released an All Points Notice to try and trace the woman and identify the baby. The baby has since been identified. The woman was wearing short black trousers and a white sweater.

Anyone with any information about the women’s identity of whereabouts can contact the police in confidence either by email: opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or on the freephone number 0800/30 300.