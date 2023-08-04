Former Federal Parliament speaker appeals to Council of State in an effort to keep his extra pension

In early March it was revealed that Mr Bracke, the Flemish Liberal politician Herman De Croo (also a former Speaker) and 8 retired high-ranking civil servants were receiving sums in pension bonuses that were in excess of the upper limit for public sector pensions.

While Mr De Croo gave the money (around 210,000 euro back, Mr Bracke refused to do so saying that there was nothing shady or illegal about it.

Mr Bracke now intents to fight to maintain his pension at the level it was at. Earlier this week a judge in a summary judgement case ruled that the pensions of two former civil servants can not be reduced to the legal maximum. A Brussels Court will make a more detailed ruling on the case at a later date.

The controversy centres around so-called severance payments that are paid on top of pensions to get around the rules limiting the maximum amount that can be paid as a public sector pension.

Previously Siegfried Bracke said in an opinion article that his pension is less than the legal maximum. “From the Chamber of Representatives, I get 2,132.90 euro in pension and as an employee (Mr Bracke worked here at the VRT) 4,616.26 euro. So, I am more than 1,000 euro under the maximum amount”.