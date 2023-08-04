Kiosk on Antwerp’s Groenplaats closed: “faeces even ended up in the metro station”
Police in Antwerp have cordoned off the Kiosk on the city’s Groenplaats. The kiosk has been made inaccessible after anti-social behaviour in and around the Kiosk became unacceptable. Some homeless people and drug addicts were even using the kiosk as a toilet. The Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that things even got so bad that “faeces were landing in the metro station below”.
The kiosk on the Groenplaats is a place that is often frequented by homeless people and drug addicts. There are sometimes fights, passers-by are accosted, and some drug addicts and homeless people use the Kiosk as a toilet. There is a metro station (in fact an underground tram stop) under the Kiosk and faeces from the Kiosk have been landing in the metro station.
"This was very unhygienic”, Mr Bruyns told VRT News.
"This creates a feeling of insecurity on the Groenplaats. The closing off of the kiosk appears to have worked as now there are fewer nuisance issues.”
The kiosk to be demolished
It is still unclear how long the fencing around the kiosk will remain. What is certain though is that it will be demolished at some point in the not-too-distant future.
The Groenplaats is due to be given a facelift in 2025 and the kiosk does not appear in the plans.