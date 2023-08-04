Kiosk on Antwerp’s Groenplaats closed: “faeces even ended up in the metro station”

The kiosk on the Groenplaats is a place that is often frequented by homeless people and drug addicts. There are sometimes fights, passers-by are accosted, and some drug addicts and homeless people use the Kiosk as a toilet. There is a metro station (in fact an underground tram stop) under the Kiosk and faeces from the Kiosk have been landing in the metro station.



"This was very unhygienic”, Mr Bruyns told VRT News.

"This creates a feeling of insecurity on the Groenplaats. The closing off of the kiosk appears to have worked as now there are fewer nuisance issues.”