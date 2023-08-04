Man dies in road accident in Pelt
One person has died of the injuries he sustained in a road accident in the Limburg municipality of Pelt on Thursday evening. At around 10:15pm the man crash his car into railings at the side of the road on the bridge over the River Dommel. His vehicle had veered off the road and eventually came to a halt on the riverbank.
The Fire Service went to the scene and was able to free the man and his passenger from wreckage of his car. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition. He has since died. His female passenger escaped with minor injuries.
The Hano Local Police Service closed the road where the accident occurred. The Limburg Judicial Authorities sent a traffic accident investigations expert to the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.