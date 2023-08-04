One person injured in Mechelen shooting
One person has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Mechelen (Antwerp Province). The shooting took place on the Uilenmolenweg on Friday morning. An investigation is under way to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident that happened at around 8:30am.
The Uilenmolenweg is located between the city’s Vrijbroek Park and the E19 Brussels to Antwerp motorway. The local police service has confirmed that 1 person was injured in the shooting. The injured person has been taken to hospital.
Police and the Fire Service rushed to the scene and the street has been cordoned off. A sniffer dog has been deployed in a effort to find clues that might help with the investigation. The victim’s condition is described as not being life-threatening. As yet no suspects have been apprehended.