One person injured in Mechelen shooting

The Uilenmolenweg is located between the city’s Vrijbroek Park and the E19 Brussels to Antwerp motorway. The local police service has confirmed that 1 person was injured in the shooting. The injured person has been taken to hospital.

Police and the Fire Service rushed to the scene and the street has been cordoned off. A sniffer dog has been deployed in a effort to find clues that might help with the investigation. The victim’s condition is described as not being life-threatening. As yet no suspects have been apprehended.