1,250 Belgians among 40,000 Scouts to be evacuated from World Jamboree in South Korea

Tyfoon Khanun has already caused extensive damage in part of Japan and China. The typhoon is now heading towards South Korea, the country's meteorological service warns.

The organisers of the World Jamboree are leaving nothing to chance and in cooperation with the South Korean army will commence the evacuation of the jamboree site from tomorrow morning local time.

In a press statement the Belgian delegation says that “From tomorrow morning all participants will be evacuated by bus to Seoul”. The Belgians are expected to arrive in the South Korean capital on Tuesday evening local time.

"By evacuating now every precaution is being taken before the storm that has been forecast reaches land”. The 1,250 Belgians and around 39,000 Scouts from other countries around the world will be able to follow a programme of alternative activities during the final days of the Jamboree that is due to finish on 12 August.