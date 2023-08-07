106 politicians and other public figures in Belgium are currently under police protection

The National Crisis Centre’s list shows that the Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat), the Brussels Regional Transport Minister Elke Van den Brandt (Flemish green) and the Walloon Transport, Environment and Infrastructure Minister Philippe Henry (Francophone green) are among the politicians that are currently being given special protection by the police.

In 2022 the National Crisis Centre reported that a total of 61 politicians and other public figures were being given police protection. During the first half of this year a further 41 names added to the list.

Antoine Iseux of the National Crisis Centre told ‘La Dernière Heure that "As soon as we receive information that there is a threat to an individual, the relevant police services and the Threat Analysis Coordinating Body (OCAD) come together to analyse the seriousness of the threat".

"On the basis of this, we decide what specific security measures need to be taken to ensure their protection".

In addition to politicians, judges and lawyers, since the coronavirus pandemic doctors and scientists also appear on the list.