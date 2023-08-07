Dutch barge sinks on the River Scheldt

They rushed to the scene and set about searching for those that had been on board the barge.

In a statement issued just before lunchtime, police spokesman Patrick Feys told VRT News that “This is an inland waterways vessel of 50 metres in length. Together with the Fire Service we are now looking for those that were on board. We don't yet know what has happened to the skipper or other crew members. We hope that they managed to get to safety. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed.”

At 2:30pm the captain of the barge was still missing. Shipping on the River Scheldt has been halted to allow the search to continue unhindered.