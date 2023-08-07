Franchisees found for 15 of the 128 Delhaize stores that are to be franchised out

Earlier this year Delhaize announced that it intends to franchise out all of the supermarkets that it currently runs in house. The announced saw the start of a long and bitter dispute between the company and the unions that represent its staff. Some Delhaize stores remained strike-bound for around two months.

Now around 5 months since the announcement was made bosses at Delhaize have disclosed which stores will be the first to be franchised out. The 15 stores will be transferred from Delhaize to franchise-holders in October and November.

8 of the 15 stores are in Flanders, 4 are in Brussels and 3 are in Wallonia. The stores that are soon to be franchised out are in Ieper, Izegem, Knokke (West Flanders), Ronse Denderleeuw (East Flanders), Wilrijk, Deurne (Antwerp Province), Grimbergen (Flemish Brabant), Mutsaard, Boondaal, Flagey, Hankar (Brussels), Nivelles (Walloon Brabant), Bouffioulx (Hainaut) and Recogne (Luxembourg Province).