Future Limburg priest sings for Pope Francis

The song he chose was Rocco Granata’s ‘Marina’. He chose ‘Marina’ as he believes that the song is symbolic of hope for young people and for refugees. Rocco Granata is the son of an Italian migrant that came to Limburg from Italy to work in the province’s mines.

So far Gianluca Loperfido has spoken to the Pope four times. He told VRT News that each time he spoke with the Pontif it was an emotional experience.

“In November last year I was invited to a conference on immigration. While I was there I was given the chance to sing Rocco Granata’s ‘Marina’ for the Pope and for priests from the whole of the world. I told him Rocco Granata’s story as a symbol of hope for all young people and for refugees that come from various countries. They come to us with a great wealth, with talent and we should be more open towards them”, Gianluca Loperfido said.