Future Limburg priest sings for Pope Francis
Next week Gianluca Loperfido from Bree in Limburg Province will be ordained to the priesthood. Last week he was one of hundreds of thousands of young Catholics from countries around the world that attended the World Youth Days in the Portuguese capital Lisbon. Last year Gianluca had the honour of being able to sing for Pope Francisis.
The song he chose was Rocco Granata’s ‘Marina’. He chose ‘Marina’ as he believes that the song is symbolic of hope for young people and for refugees. Rocco Granata is the son of an Italian migrant that came to Limburg from Italy to work in the province’s mines.
So far Gianluca Loperfido has spoken to the Pope four times. He told VRT News that each time he spoke with the Pontif it was an emotional experience.
“In November last year I was invited to a conference on immigration. While I was there I was given the chance to sing Rocco Granata’s ‘Marina’ for the Pope and for priests from the whole of the world. I told him Rocco Granata’s story as a symbol of hope for all young people and for refugees that come from various countries. They come to us with a great wealth, with talent and we should be more open towards them”, Gianluca Loperfido said.
The World Youth Days were “inspiring”
Next week Gianluca Loperfido will be ordained to the priesthood. Last week he was in Lisbon for the World Youth Days. He told VRT News that the World Youth Days were a source of inspiration to him.
“I am really emotional and will begin my time as a priest with a great deal of enthusiasm. I am being ordained for Bree and Bocholt and I am pleased that I have been able to prepare for my becoming a priest with more that 1 million young people from all over the world. It was an unforgettable experience”.