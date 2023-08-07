Issues with Proximus’ mobile phone network on Monday morning

Proximus first received reports of issues with its mobile phone network at around 11:15pm. Proximus customers were barely able to make mobile phone calls.

The telecom operator confirmed that there was “instability” but said that there was no question of network failure as those that wished to make calls to landline numbers or use text messaging or data services via the Proximus mobile network were still able to do so.

By around 12:15pm the fault had been put right and Proximus customers were able to make mobile-to-mobile calls again.