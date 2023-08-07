Poisonous substance thrown into Brussels metro carriage

Ammoniac is used by those involved with illegal drugs to produce crack cocaine. Two people required hospital treatment but no one was seriously injured in the incident. The Brussels Fire Service and the Brussels public transport company MIVB confirm that there was an incident and two people were taken to hospital.

A eyewitness told VRT News that “We weren’t hit by the liquid, but some other people were. The perpetrator was a man, there were probably two of them. One of them threw the contents of a bottle containing liquid into our carriage just before he got off the metro. Initially we thought that it was a bottle of soft drink. Two minutes later we started to smell a urine-like odour. Then the odour became more intense. We were unable to breath properly and there was a burning sensation in our eyes. It was then that we realised that it was ammoniac, and we needed to get out as quickly as possible”.

The Brussels public transport company MIVB confirms that there was an incident on metro 6 on Saturday evening. However, it will not confirm whether it involved ammoniac nor comment on events that might have led to the incident. As a result of the incident Metro services on lines 2 and 6 were suspended.