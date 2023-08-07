Temperatures set to rise, but it will remain relatively cool for August

The chance of showers will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloud will be interspersed with sunny spells. Something resembling summer will return on Thursday with dry weather and temperatures set to reach 24°C.

On Friday temperatures could reach as high as 27°C in some areas. However, the chance of rain will increase.

Temperatures will fall again during next weekend and there is the chance of a shower in some areas. Nevertheless, KMI says that it will remain mainly dry.