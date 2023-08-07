Temperatures set to rise, but it will remain relatively cool for August
After what was a wet weekend, the weather is set to improve in the coming days. The Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI) reports that temperatures will reach 20°C in central areas, which is several degrees up on what we have become used to in recent days. Later this week temperatures will rise further, reaching as high as 27°C on Friday.
Monday will be mainly dry in most areas and bright. There is the possibility of a scattered shower. It will remain cool for the time of year.
In central areas temperatures will reach no higher than 20°C. Temperatures on the High Fens in the East of Liège Province will reach no higher 15°C.
Warmer weather on the way
The chance of showers will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloud will be interspersed with sunny spells. Something resembling summer will return on Thursday with dry weather and temperatures set to reach 24°C.
On Friday temperatures could reach as high as 27°C in some areas. However, the chance of rain will increase.
Temperatures will fall again during next weekend and there is the chance of a shower in some areas. Nevertheless, KMI says that it will remain mainly dry.