24-year-old kidnap and torture suspect arrested in Hungary

Kristof Aerts of the Antwerp Public Prosecutor's office told VRT News that "The victim was found badly beaten on 23 February in Poppel, near to the Dutch border".

"From the investigation so far, we can says that this incident in is drug-related."

The Hungarian authorities believe that the suspect most likely fled to Hungary after having attacked his victim. He was arrested in Budapest at the end of last week. The suspect’s arrest warrant says that he is "dangerous" and "violent".

The Hungarian police managed to trace his whereabouts and were able to arrest him on 4 August. He offered no resistance and gave himself up straight away. Mr Aerts says that the procedure to get the suspect sent back to Belgium has been set in train and he hopes that the man will face questioning by detectives here very soon. The Judicial Authorities also confirm that a number of other suspects in the case have also been arrested.