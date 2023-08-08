Belgians Scouts evacuated to Ghent University’s Korean campus
Thousands of scouts participating in the World Jamboree are currently on their way to a new accomodation at various locations in South Korea. While most are being taken to the South Korean capital Seoul, some are being taken to other locations. Scouts from Belgium, for example, are being taken to a site at the Ghent University (UGent) campus in the port city of Incheon.
The evacuation of the World Jamboree site in South Korea got under way on Tuesday morning. tarted this morning. The site is being evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the expected arrive of tropical storm (no longer typhoon) Khanun later this week.
Contrary to previous reports, not all scouts are being taken to the capital Seoul. There will be campsites at other locations too.
In addition to Seoul, the scouts are being taken to the cities of Incheon, Daejeon and Sejong and the provinces of Gyeonggi-do, Chungcheongnam-do, Chungcheongbuk-do and Jeollabuk-do. Sleeping accommodation is being provided in schools, universities and at training centres.
The more than 1,200 Belgian scouts at the jamboree are being moved to Incheon, a port city west of the South Korean capital Seoul. They will be accommodated in university buildings at Ghent University’s campus there. Jasper Hulsmans of the Belgian delegation is still on the jamboree camp site told VRT News that he has already seen quite a few buses leave.
Another Belgian has already arrived in Incheon. He said that the bus ride took 3 to 4 hours and compares his new sleeping quarters with a hotel.
"They are better than in a hotel even. Everything went smoothly. As a Scout it was a pity that we had to leave the campsite though."
The World Jamboree is the largest international youth camp in the world. There are about 1,250 Belgians present at the jamboree. Last week, 4,000 British and 1,500 Americans left the event early due to the extreme heat and complaints about poor organisation