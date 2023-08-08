Belgians Scouts evacuated to Ghent University’s Korean campus

The evacuation of the World Jamboree site in South Korea got under way on Tuesday morning. tarted this morning. The site is being evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the expected arrive of tropical storm (no longer typhoon) Khanun later this week.

Contrary to previous reports, not all scouts are being taken to the capital Seoul. There will be campsites at other locations too.

In addition to Seoul, the scouts are being taken to the cities of Incheon, Daejeon and Sejong and the provinces of Gyeonggi-do, Chungcheongnam-do, Chungcheongbuk-do and Jeollabuk-do. Sleeping accommodation is being provided in schools, universities and at training centres.