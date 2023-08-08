Cars, windows and the front door of a house damaged in explosion in Aalst
Cars, windows and the front door of a house were damaged in an explosion in the East Flemish city of Aalst on Monday night. The explosion could be heard over a wide area. No one was injured in the blast. The East Flanders Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the attack.
Mervin De Coster lives close to the scene of the explosion on the Ledebaan. He told VRT "I had dozed off on the couch while watching a movie. The suddenly, at around three o'clock in the morning, I was awakened by a huge bang. I saw that my window was shattered and went outside. There I saw that my neighbour's door had been blown away. I think that it was definitely the work of professionals. In addition to my windows, the drainpipe from my gutter is also damaged." The street was littered with glass, and some parked cars were also damaged”.
"A homemade explosive"
The fire service and the police went to the scene site, as forensics experts and the bomb disposal service DOVO. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion.
The Mayor of Aalst Christoph D’Haese (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "All avenues of investigation are currently still open.
“No further details can be disclosed at this time. There was a loud bang and the damage is considerable."
The Chief Commissioner of the Aalst Local Police Service told VRT News that "It may be a home-made explosive. We can rule out the use of a grenade, but it was a well-made explosive device."
The residents of the stricken house are being looked after by relatives. No one was injured in the attack.