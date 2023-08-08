Cars, windows and the front door of a house damaged in explosion in Aalst

The fire service and the police went to the scene site, as forensics experts and the bomb disposal service DOVO. The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion.

The Mayor of Aalst Christoph D’Haese (Flemish nationalist) told VRT News that "All avenues of investigation are currently still open.

“No further details can be disclosed at this time. There was a loud bang and the damage is considerable."

The Chief Commissioner of the Aalst Local Police Service told VRT News that "It may be a home-made explosive. We can rule out the use of a grenade, but it was a well-made explosive device."

The residents of the stricken house are being looked after by relatives. No one was injured in the attack.