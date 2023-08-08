Search for missing sailor aborted after just half an hour

The captain of the barge, who was the only person on board, is still missing. According to the Antwerp logistics company JoGo, that is responsible for opperating the barge the missing man is an experienced skipper. The barge was en route from The Netherlands to West Flanders.

Mayor Abbeloos told VRT News that the emergency services did all they could to find the sailor.

“Search coordination teams, divers, helicopters, dogs, drones and various apparatus have all been deployed. The river banks have been swept using heat sensors."

"The only place where the captain of the barge could still be is under water. However, as the current in the water was too strong, divers could not go down and look for him. The search was called off after half an hour. It does not look good. There is no use looking anymore."