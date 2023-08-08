The number of unfilled vacancies in education up 20% on this time last year

The shortage of teaching staff in Flemish schools remains high and is worsening. This is all too evident from new figures released by the Flemish Employment Service (VDAB). Last month, VDAB had 19.7% more new vacancies in education on its books than in June last year.

Meanwhile, the number of unfilled vacancies continues to increase. There are currently 22% more vacancies in for posts in education that have been open for more than a month than was the case a year ago (up from 2,608 to 3,195).

The increase is most pronounced in secondary education, where there are currently 37% more vacancies compared to July 2022. It is particularly difficult to find staff to teach technical subjects.

The need for new teachers is the greatest in mainstream secondary education.